Woman robbed outside grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were called to the scene of an armed robbery Monday night around 6:45.

Several police officers responded to the call for help in the 1400 block of Troy Street.

According to a police report, when officers arrived they spoke with a woman who said she was in the parking lot of the Groceryland store on Troy Street when she heard a male voice behind her say “excuse me.”

The victim said when she turned around she saw a white man who immediately reached for her bag. The woman told officers she tried to hold onto the bag but the man pushed her down and ripped the bag from her.

The woman said the suspect took her purple Crown Royal bag that had her mobile phone and about $8 inside. She said the man then ran away and got into a silver minivan in the parking lot. A witness told the store manager she believed she had seen the van at a nearby hotel before the incident.

The only description given of the suspect was a white man, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with little or no hair.

The victim suffered minor cuts on her wrist and leg, according to the report.

This incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.