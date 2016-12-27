Woman suffers minor injuries following Butler Township crash

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a woman ran off the road before crashing into a tree overnight.

It happened in the 600 block of Martindale Avenue at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of the car is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. That woman was taken to Grandview Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver failed to turn–and went right off the road.

The driver was going fast enough to set off all the air bags inside her car.

Investigators don’t suspect drugs or alcohol in the crash.

Police tell 2NEWS the driver is going to be cited for failure to control.

Butler Township Police will continue to investigate.