2-car accident splits vehicle in half

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash in Beavercreek that ended with one car split into two pieces.

The accident happened just after 9:00 a.m. near the intersection of Trebein Road and Ludlow Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car heading north on Trebein Road was struck by a southbound car that crossed the center line. The impact was strong enough to split the southbound car into two pieces.

The driver of that car was taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Each of the two cars had two people inside. OSP says there were no other injuries.

Lt. Douglas Eck of the OSHP said the accident is still under investigation and there is a lot they don’t yet know. Troopers had not yet spoken to the driver who was taken to the hospital and investigators don’t know why the car crossed the center line.

Lt. Eck told 2 NEWS, “Behind the when you can make your own luck by being a defensive driver, by being cautious and making sure your vehicle is well maintained.”