Appeals court weighs Ohio law shielding lethal drugs source

ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press Published:
FILE - This November 2005, file photo,,shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. With two dozen scheduled executions in limbo, Ohio officials sent a forceful letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, asserting the state believes it can obtain a lethal injection drug from overseas without violating any laws. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court is weighing a challenge by attorneys for death row inmates of a judge’s order blocking them from information about Ohio’s new lethal injection process.

The pending decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.

Ohio plans to execute Ronald Phillips on Feb. 15 for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 1993. Another execution is scheduled for April.

At issue are new efforts the state is making to shield information about lethal injection in hopes of jumpstarting executions in Ohio, which have been on hold since January 2014.

 

