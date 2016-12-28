Arrest made in Christmas Day murder

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An arrest is made after a man is shot and killed on Christmas Day.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zackary Lee Wilson, 25, on a single count of murder. Deputies arrested Wilson without incident Tuesday.

The victim in the case, Jeremy Thomas Foxx, 24, was found dead in the street in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue in Franklin Township.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the Carlisle Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in that area.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.