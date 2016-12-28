Barn destroyed by fire in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A barn was destroyed by fire in Perry Township on Wednesday morning.

Police say someone driving by a property in the 3600 block of Johnsonville Brookville Road called in the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a barn on the property completely engulfed in flames.

Crews battled the fire defensively from the outside, letting the structure burn. The barn is a total loss.

The structure was reportedly a storage barn with no livestock inside. There were on injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.