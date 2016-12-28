City of Dayton invests $1.2 million in new fire trucks, medical transport unit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton finalized plans Wednesday to spend more than $1 million on major upgrades to the Dayton Fire Department in 2017.

The $1.2 million is part of the city’s new capital investment plan to improve fire and medical services. The money will replace some of the department’s older equipment that the fire chief says is in desperate need of being updated.

The city plans to buy at least two fire engines in 2017 that will go toward replacing one engine that was bought back in 2003 and another purchased more than 20 years ago. The money will also help buy a new medical transport unit. Both of the older engines will then be rotated to their reserved fleet.

The planned upgrades are needed in order for the fire department to stay in line with the National Fire Protection Agency Standards.

Dayton Fire Department Director and Chief Jeff Payne says the department has been relying on this money for years, but had to wait because of the city’s financial problems.

“The city was under fiscal difficulty there for a while,” Payne said. “And we were not afforded capital equipment money for a few years so we’re kind of catching up right now. With the purchase of these fire engines and this medical unit it’ll put us at a pretty steady pace.”

Chief Payne says it’ll take about 8 to 9 months to build both fire engines and medical transport unit. They plan on receiving them in late 2017.