Clark County swears in first female sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After 30 years with the same sheriff, change is coming to Clark County.

New sheriff Deb Burchett was sworn in Wednesday. A job she worked tirelessly to earn over the past 12 months.

“I walked for miles and miles all over the county and all over the city. Knocking on doors talking to people, finding out their concerns and what’s wrong with this county and what’s wrong with the city,” Incoming Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said.

Burchett is currently the only active female sheriff and the third woman ever in Ohio history to hold that position. Burchett has 34 years in law enforcement, including 29 years as a Clark County deputy.

“I’ve always loved enforcement and I believe that women have a place in law enforcement. Years ago women never had a place in law enforcement but they do now and so that’s the reason I fought so hard because you know women can accomplish anything if they just try,” Burchett said.

Burchett recently returned from a two week sheriff academy training and said she’s absolutely prepared to take over as the new sheriff. She said one of her top priorities will be developing a more cohesive working relationship between the sheriff’s office and Springfield PD.

Her first day on the job will be January 2nd.