SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Four new Clark County officials were sworn in Wednesday. Incoming Clark County Common Pleas Clerk of Court Melissa Tuttle, new commissioners Melanie Flax Wilt and Lowell McGlothin, as well as Sheriff Deb Burchett.

Tuttle replaces longtime clerk Ron Vincent, who served for nearly 40 years.

Flax Wilt and McGlothin will join Richard Lohnes in an all republican Board of County Commissioners.

They will begin their terms on Jan. 2.