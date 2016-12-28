Green won’t play in season finale

CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green won’t play in the Bengals’ final game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving him shy of an NFL record.

Green severely strained his right hamstring on the first pass thrown his way during a loss to Buffalo on Nov 20.

He returned to practice a few weeks ago and expected to play Saturday night in Houston, but was held out after a scan of the leg found the injury hasn’t fully healed.

Coach Marvin Lewis said on Wednesday that Green is done for the season. He finished with 66 catches for 964 yards, leaving him 36 yards shy of joining Randy Moss as the only NFL players to top 1,000 yards receiving in each of their first six seasons.

