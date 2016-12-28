Hamiton mourns firefighter 1 year after arson death

Patrick Wolterman (Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook Photo)
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio city is remembering a fallen firefighter one year after his death fighting a house fire that was later determined to be set intentionally.

Patrick Wolterman died after crashing through a floor last Dec. 28. It was the first death of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

Lester Parker
A public memorial was planned Wednesday morning outside the Fitton Center for the Creative Arts in downtown Hamilton.

Fellow firefighters say they are still struggling in the aftermath of the death. The memorial service is considered another way to help their healing.

A Butler County judge has scheduled the homeowner’s trial on murder and aggravated arson charges for Feb. 21. Sixty-six-year-old Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty.

