ISP: 6 children removed from home where deputies found drugs, weapons

MILAN, Ind. (WLWT) — Several children were taken from a home in Milan after police said they found several drugs and weapons early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police said deputies were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Josephine Street when they obtained enough information to get a search warrant for illegal drugs.

During the search of the home, authorities said they found crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers also said they located and seized a “large amount of money,” as well as a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Three people at the home were arrested after the search.

Nathan Strickling, 42, of East Enterprise, Joseph MacVey, 26, of Sunman, and Tonya Stanley, 29, of Milan were all charged with dealing, possession and several other charges and were taken to the Ripley County Jail.

The Department of Child Services took custody of six children who were inside the home at the time.

