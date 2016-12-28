Last of 5 convicted in fatal house explosion is sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among five people convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has received a three-year prison sentence, with one year suspended.

A Marion County judge on Wednesday ordered Glenn Hults to serve 1 ½ years in the Indiana Department of Correction and six months on work release. He also received one year of probation.

Hults pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the November 2012 house explosion that killed a couple who lived next door and damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes. Prosecutors say Hults and four others plotted to destroy the home to claim $300,000 in insurance money.

All other defendants have already been sentenced. The owner of the home destroyed by the blast, 51-year-old Monserrate Shirley, was sentenced last week to 50 years in prison.

