Lewisburg man found dead in father’s home

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A 29-year-old Lewisburg man is found dead inside his father’s house Tuesday.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 6 p.m. to the 3900 block of Sonora Road, north of Lewisburg.

The victim, Jonathan Schaaf, was found unresponsive and was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was performed Wednesday.

According to the 9-1-1 call, placed by the victim’s father, “someone had been in (his) house” and that his son was dead on the floor and that there was blood “all over the floor.”

The victim’s father told dispatch that his son’s body had been covered up with a towel.

Schaff lived there with his father, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS. The property is registered to Schaaf’s father.

His death has been ruled a homicide. This case marks the first for Preble County in 2016.

“Investigators secured a search warrant for the property and spent several hours (Tuesday) processing the scene. Deputies remained at the property thru (sic) the night and investigators returned this morning to complete the scene investigation,” according to a press release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

When processing a crime scene, investigators want their crews to be in the best condition they can be in, including to be well rested, said Mike Simpson, Preble County Sheriff. He would not say whether or not it was a large crime scene, that would demand attention to detail.

The 9-1-1 caller told investigators that his son had told him that there were to men from Eldorado who “were going to f—ing kill him.”

The victim’s father was required to stay elsewhere while the property was being investigated. He was able to return there Wednesday afternoon.

Simpson said the area where the property is located is rural and investigators are not called out to the area often. Simpson did say that the victim was familiar to his office.