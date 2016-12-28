Man beaten with firewood after breaking into apartment, police say

associated-press-logo By Published:
WNCN/Raleigh Police
WNCN/Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood.

Raleigh Police spokesman Jim Sughrue told local media that 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt kicked in the apartment’s back door Monday evening, but encountered a 20-year-old man inside who struck Bergstedt with the firewood. The police spokesman says Bergstedt then fled to a vacant apartment nearby.

Court records showed Bergstedt has been charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering. Authorities say Bergstedt was taken to a local jail and then released Tuesday after posting a $3,000 bond.

It’s unclear if Bergstedt has an attorney.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s