Man found shot in Dayton

Police investigate a shooting on Valley Street in Dayton.
DAYTON (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after police found him with a gunshot wound early on Wednesday morning.

Police say the man called for help around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, saying he had been shot.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Valley Street, near Wrightway Road, and found the man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, reportedly with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition is unknown.

Early reports indicate the man may have been shot somewhere else, then called for help after going to Valley Street

Riverside Police are handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

