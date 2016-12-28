Newly passed state law to “decriminalize” truancy in schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning in 2017, the state of Ohio will stop schools from suspending students for missing class.

Currently, Dayton Public Schools is closed for holiday break, but it won’t be long till classes resume in January. When they do, the consequences for students missing class could be much different.

Before legislation was passed late this year, school’s weren’t told how to discipline students who missed class. Districts were able to suspend students for truancy and even send them to court, but now that is changing.

Newly passed legislation will essentially “decriminalize” truancy, forcing schools to put kids back in the classroom and keep them out of court. Lawmaker in support of the bill argue it’ll free up courts so they can deal with the most serious cases.

As part of the legislation schools will be required to set up an intervention team if a student misses too many classes.

2 NEWS reached out to Dayton Public Schools to find out how they’re adjusting their polices to line up with the new law, but we have yet to hear back. When we do, we’ll update online.

 

