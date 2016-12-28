Ohio House adjourns for year, ending threat of veto override

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has adjourned for the year, eliminating the possibility that lawmakers would try to override Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes of abortion and renewable energy bills.

Lawmakers had until midnight Saturday, the last two days of the Legislature’s two-year term, for possible veto override votes.

At issue before Wednesday’s adjournment were potential overrides of bills banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected and making renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years.

Kasich, a Republican, also vetoed a measure backed by fellow GOP lawmakers that expanded a tangible property tax exemption for Ohio’s oil-and-gas industry and a bill expanding legislators’ power to abolish state agencies and departments.

Republican lawmakers are expected to revisit the issues next year when they have even larger majorities.

