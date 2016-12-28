RTA Union files intent to strike

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

[facebook_lile_button]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing RTA drivers and mechanics have filed paperwork announcing their intent to strike.

The ATU Local 1385 has been working without a contract since 2015 and negotiations with the Greater Dayton Transit Authority have been contentious.

Union leaders threatened to strike in early December but negotiation continued.

READ MORE:The union for RTA workers announces a timeline for strike

Wednesday, the transit union filed the necessary paperwork to allow them to move forward with a strike that could begin January 9.

rta-strike

Contract offers have been made by both sides, the latest coming just days before Christmas from the RTA.

READ MORE: RTA offers new contract proposal in ‘last-ditch’ effort to avoid strike

Glenn Salyer, president of the union told 2 NEWS Wednesday his member have had “enough.”

 

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated as we learn more. Tune in at 5 on WDTN to see the latest developments.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s