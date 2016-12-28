RTA Union files intent to strike

[facebook_lile_button]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing RTA drivers and mechanics have filed paperwork announcing their intent to strike.
The ATU Local 1385 has been working without a contract since 2015 and negotiations with the Greater Dayton Transit Authority have been contentious.
Union leaders threatened to strike in early December but negotiation continued.
READ MORE:The union for RTA workers announces a timeline for strike
Wednesday, the transit union filed the necessary paperwork to allow them to move forward with a strike that could begin January 9.
Contract offers have been made by both sides, the latest coming just days before Christmas from the RTA.
READ MORE: RTA offers new contract proposal in ‘last-ditch’ effort to avoid strike
Glenn Salyer, president of the union told 2 NEWS Wednesday his member have had “enough.”
2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated as we learn more. Tune in at 5 on WDTN to see the latest developments.