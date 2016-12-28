RTA Union files intent to strike

[facebook_lile_button]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing RTA drivers and mechanics have filed paperwork announcing their intent to strike.

The ATU Local 1385 has been working without a contract since 2015 and negotiations with the Greater Dayton Transit Authority have been contentious.

Union leaders threatened to strike in early December but negotiation continued.

Wednesday, the transit union filed the necessary paperwork to allow them to move forward with a strike that could begin January 9.

Contract offers have been made by both sides, the latest coming just days before Christmas from the RTA.

Glenn Salyer, president of the union told 2 NEWS Wednesday his member have had “enough.”

