Teen struck by vehicles in Forest Park dies of his injuries

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WLWT) — One of two boys struck while crossing a road this week has died of his injuries.

Authorities said two boys, both 14, were hit just after 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Winton and West Kemper roads. Initially, one was stated to be 13 years old.

Both boys were struck by a minivan, and one was also struck and dragged by a pickup truck, police said.

Both were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, where the boy hit by both vehicles, Craig Stephens, died of his injuries on Tuesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.