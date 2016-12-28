Upstate man’s GoFundMe to “protect Betty White” goes viral

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man’s humorous GoFundMe campaign to “protect Betty White from 2016” has gone viral.

betty-white-gofundmeThe campaign, aiming to protect the 94-year-old ‘Golden Girls’ actress until the new year, has thousands of shares on Facebook.

Demetrios Hrysikos, the campaign’s creator, wrote that he plans to donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen” if White does not want his protection.

Hrysikos says he got the idea to start the campaign after Carrie Fisher’s passing to try to put a smile back on some people’s faces and do some good.

This comes after several iconic celebrities have died in the past year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s