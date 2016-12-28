Woman leaves entire $1.2 million estate to animal shelter

ELIZBETHTON, TN (AP) — A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million estate has gone to the dogs — and cats, too.

The Johnson City Press reports (http://bit.ly/2i7KrqN) Glenda Taylor DeLawder’s bequest to an animal shelter was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. It will also pay for a new van that can be converted to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9, and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died in November 2015.