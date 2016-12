XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is at the Xenia police station after a drive-thru is robbed Wednesday.

It happened at the Honk N Holler Drive-Thru at 649 N. Detroit St. in Xenia.

Police say they were able to respond to the scene quickly and found a man walking along the road who matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.

That man has been taken in for questioning but has not yet been charged.

2 NEWS will update this story with more information as it becomes available.