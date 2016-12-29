Chance of precipitation to reach Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s a chance for snow in the Miami Valley Thursday evening.

Most of the day is dry Thursday, but snow showers will be possible for the evening rush hour, and into the overnight. Any accumulation will be light, but due to the gusty winds and we may see reduced visibility at times under a snow shower.

Thursday night, scattered snow showers are possible with reduced visibility in spots. It will be windy and cold with a low of 25 degrees.

Blowing and drifting of snow could produce an inch to an inch and a half in some areas as a result of those snow qualls. There is also a chance of snow showers Friday morning and into Saturday.