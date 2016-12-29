Dayton man shot and killed on Windsor Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON (WDTN) — A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a house in Dayton late on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Jamon Marks from Dayton.

Police say they received a call about a man being shot around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.

Witnesses told police there were between 3-6 shots fired. Police say two of those shots entered the house, with one hitting Marks.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Marks with a gunshot wound to the head.  Marks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the house. There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including seven children.

There is no report of suspect information at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Police aren’t sure if anyone inside the home was targeted in the shooting. It remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s