Have you seen this woman? Police say she stole officer’s bagpipes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused in a string of auto thefts which includes the stealing of an officer’s bagpipes.

The woman, pictured, is suspected of taking items from vehicles in the Mount Adams and Central Business District areas.

On Monday, a Mariemont officer reported his bagpipes, uniform and carrying bags were stolen from his car while his family was at Playhouse in the Park.

The bagpipes were later found by a mail carrier in Southgate, Kentucky.

The woman accused of that theft and others was seen on surveillance video exiting a store after using credit cards reported stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.