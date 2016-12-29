Kettering officer pleads guilty in prescription medication theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Meno pled guilty to charges related to theft Thursday.

Meno admitted to criminal activity he conducted while serving as a detective for the Kettering Police Department on Feb. 29.

A Kettering Police Officer responded to a 9-1-1 call about a possible home break‐in. The officer arrived and determined there had been no break-in.

Later that same day, Meno, while on‐duty, went to the home of the 911 caller, purportedly on a “follow‐up” investigation of the earlier 911 call, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

While in the home, Meno stole a bottle containing prescription pain medication.

Meno pled guilty by a Bill of Information to:

One count Theft of Drugs, a 4th‐degree felony

One count of Theft in Office, a 5th‐degree felony

One count of Obstructing Official Business, a 2nd‐degree misdemeanor

As part of the plea, the defendant will surrender his Peace Officer certification. He will be sentenced on January 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.