Local teen on Project Runway: Junior

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro teenager is getting a head-start on a career in the fashion industry.

Allie Lunt, 14, appears on this season of Project Runway Junior. It airs Thursday nights at 9 on Lifetime.

Filming wrapped this summer and she said the experience was amazing. She met fellow young designers from across the United States, and made all kinds of great contacts.

One of the first clothing items Allie ever designed were dresses made from pillowcases. She now makes them to benefit children in Africa.

