Man indicted on charges of murder that stemmed from a fight, police say

By Published: Updated:
joshua-verdell-perp

DAYTON, Ohio WDTN) – A man accused of killing another man inside a car is formally indicted Thursday.

Joshua Verdell (Montgomery County Jail)
Joshua Verdell (Montgomery County Jail)

Joshua Verdell is accused of killing Stephan Shyne, 27, that night.

READ MORE: Victim shot in a Dayton car early Tuesday is identified

On Dec. 20, Verdell and the victim, 27‐year‐old Stephan J. Shyne, of Dayton, were inside a car on Westdale Court in Dayton.

The defendant fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, killing him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle then rolled forward and struck a parked car. The defendant was located a short time later walking away from the scene, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“Essentially what we have is a verbal altercation that led to a physical altercation. The gentlemen that was sitting in the back of the vehicle discharged a firearm killing the person who was sitting in the driver’s part of the vehicle,” said Maj. Chris Williams with The Dayton Police Department in a previous interview.

Verdell is indicted on:

  • Three counts of Murder
  • One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon
  • One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm
  • One count of Tampering With Evidence

All of the counts include 3‐year Firearm Specifications except for the tampering with evidence count.

The defendant is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on January 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s