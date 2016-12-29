Man indicted on charges of murder that stemmed from a fight, police say

DAYTON, Ohio WDTN) – A man accused of killing another man inside a car is formally indicted Thursday.

Joshua Verdell is accused of killing Stephan Shyne, 27, that night.

On Dec. 20, Verdell and the victim, 27‐year‐old Stephan J. Shyne, of Dayton, were inside a car on Westdale Court in Dayton.

The defendant fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, killing him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle then rolled forward and struck a parked car. The defendant was located a short time later walking away from the scene, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“Essentially what we have is a verbal altercation that led to a physical altercation. The gentlemen that was sitting in the back of the vehicle discharged a firearm killing the person who was sitting in the driver’s part of the vehicle,” said Maj. Chris Williams with The Dayton Police Department in a previous interview.

Verdell is indicted on:

Three counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

One count of Tampering With Evidence

All of the counts include 3‐year Firearm Specifications except for the tampering with evidence count.

The defendant is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on January 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.