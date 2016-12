MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two breaking and entering suspects.

It happened Christmas Day around 5 p.m. where the suspects broke in to a Moraine business, taking items.

The pair returned Dec. 26 to take more items.

The jacket one of the suspects is wearing appears to be unique.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Moraine police at 937-535-1166.

