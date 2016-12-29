Ohio’s high court says experienced police testimony suffices

associated-press-logo By Published:
OH_Supreme_Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the testimony of an experienced police officer is sufficient evidence that a driver was under the influence of a painkiller.

The 4-3 ruling Thursday reversed a state appellate court that threw out an OVI conviction for prosecutors’ failure to provide expert testimony linking the opiate hydrocodone to the driver’s behavior. The state’s high court says the effects of the drug are sufficiently well-known to support the Dayton officer.

The 14-year police veteran reported that he observed the driver rear-ending another vehicle, had slurred speech, singed his hair while lighting a cigarette, and showed signs of impairment during a walk-and-turn field sobriety test.

Defendant Clinton Richardson’s attorney, Adam Arnold, says he’s surprised by the ruling and will look into a federal appeal.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s