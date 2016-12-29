One person rescued from burning apartment building

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Moraine late on Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a building on Pensacola Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to that apartment. Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher says it appears the fire started in the front room of that apartment.

One person had to be taken from a second story apartment by ladder truck, due to heavy smoke on the stairs. Firefighters say no one was injured or transported to the hospital due to the fire.

Hatcher says a person living in the apartment where the fire started tried to put out the flames themselves. When that didn’t work, they began knocking on doors to try and get other residents out.

“The potential for a whole lot worse situation was there and the resident did a nice job of figuring out what happened and then alerting the rest of the building to get out,” Hatcher said.

But, Hatcher says the person took a dangerous risk by trying to initially fight the fire on their own.

“The best thing to do when you find a fire like that is just to get out, shut the door behind you and get out and then alert the building,” Hatcher said. “Alert the building as much as you can and then get out and call 911.”

Hatcher praised the crews at the scene for working so quickly to knock down the fire, which he says is challenging when battling a fire in an apartment building.

“It does enhance it a little bit when you’re dealing with an apartment building,” Hatcher said. “There’s more potential residents in the building.”

“You have different entrances and different floors,” Hatcher said. “This one had three stories, two above and a basement, so it did present some challenges for us.”

The Red Cross was called in to help people displaced by the fire.

Miami Valley Fire District and the West Carrollton Fire Department assisted Moraine at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.