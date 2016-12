MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 741 and Alex Bell Road.

The suspect lured the victim and the child into a parking lot of an apartment complex to sell them an item and pulled a gun on them.

The photos attached are of the suspect in a nearby gas station.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Moraine Police Department at 937-535-1166.

