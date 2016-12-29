RTA says no to binding arbitration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority denied a request by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 to enter binding arbitration Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Donaghy wrote in a letter to the union Thursday said, “Our position in this regard has not changed since the last time you proposed binding arbitration on October 24.”

Donaghy calls the request the “next page in the ‘ATU media guide’ to try and shift blame from the union when it threatens a strike.” Donaghy pointed out in his letter to the president of the union local 1385, Glenn Salyer, that RTA had previously agreed to two separate forms of approved dispute resolution.

The letter continues, saying union negotiators rejected the non-binding form of arbitration and questions the request that Donaghy says will “incur additional legal expense to your members and the taxpayers here in this 11th hour.”

The rejection of binding arbitration comes one day after the union announced a strike date and filed the requisite paperwork notifying RTA they could strike on January 9th. A move RTA says will effectively shut down public transportation in the Miami Valley.

READ MORE: RTA: ‘We are truly disappointed by the union’s decision to strike’