‘Snow squalls’ and 40 mph winds cause limited visibility on roads

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The strong winds mixed with the bursts of snow caused some minor difficulties on the roads Thursday night.

“With the incoming weather, the high winds, the snow squalls, we’ve been fortunate,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dallas Root said. “We haven’t received any calls of crash related to the weather.”

Despite zero accidents being reported, Dayton Public Works wasn’t taking any chances.

Drivers lined up outside the city’s salt barn Thursday, filling their trucks to the brim with thousands of pounds of salt. Sgt. Root says the biggest issue with Thursday was visibility.

“With the snow squalls, you have to be concerned with immediate diminished visibility especially in dark unlighted places,” Sgt. Root said. “There’s many sections of the roads ways within Montgomery and Preble counties that are like that.”

In this video captured at the Greene, you can see snowing coming down on shoppers there. It only lasted just minutes before tapering off. The snow bursts can diminish visibility in seconds so OSHP says it’s important drivers stay alert at all times, ready to take action at a moments notice.

“Just make sure that you drive slowly, you have your headlights on, and if you do get in one those snow squalls, I highly recommend that you turn on your four way flashers,” Sgt. Root said. “The orange and amber lights are more easily seen.”

