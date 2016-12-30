5 teens shot at Mansfield hotel overnight

MANSFIELD (WCMH) — Five teenagers were shot at a hotel in Mansfield overnight, officials say.

All were males between the ages of 17 and 19, according to WKYC. The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages, which is next to the Snow Trails ski resort.

All victims are being treated at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, a representative of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office told WKYC. There have been no arrests made.

The victims include 18-year-old Marvin Patrick Parker, 19-year-old Darion Eugene Edward, 18-year-old Andre Cortez Craig, 17-year-old Jaquan Jabree Durrell, and 17-year-old Damauri Rawls, all of Mansfield.

Deputies arrived after reports that one person had been shot. They arrived “to find three victims and numerous other people present,” according to WKYC. Two of the victims had already left to be taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.