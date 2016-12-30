After dead birds arrive in mail, woman gets living canaries

associated-press-logo By Published:
(AP File Photo/Ric Francis)
(AP File Photo/Ric Francis)

The carnage of broken wings and dead canaries that arrived in an Alabama woman’s mail have been replaced by the cheerful chirps and tweets of brand new birds — live ones.

The U.S. Postal Service paid for seven new canaries plus the postage needed to send them to Rhonda King, who operates a hair salon in Grant, Alabama, postal officials said.

King was crestfallen earlier this month, when she received a half-dozen dead canaries in a package marked with tire tracks.

Nothing can bring back the canaries from that first mangled package, whose tiny souls left this Earth somewhere between Houston, Texas, and the tiny northern Alabama town of Grant.

Now, the avian horror of that first delivery has been replaced by soothing orchestral music, King said. The sound made by a canary is one thing she loves about them, but even better is the combined song produced by a flock, she said.

“They sound like small instruments of orchestra music,” she said. “It’s just beautiful, soft, harmonizing, orchestrated music.”

On Thursday, like seven small mythical phoenixes who rose from the ashes, the new birds arrived in Grant.

“They’re beautiful birds,” King said a few hours after their arrival. “They’re just picture perfect!”

“It’s not going to replace the other birds, but they did the next best thing and I’m proud of them,” King said of the Postal Service.

A postal manager who visited King Thursday named one of them “Carrie Canary,” Postal Service spokeswoman Debra Fetterly said.

Asked whether she’d use the Postal Service again, King paused for a brief moment and then said: “I would. I really would.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s