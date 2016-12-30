Arrest made after 70-year-old man shot in Newark

WCMH Published:
codey-spears-web

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Police say a man was arrested early Friday morning after shooting a 70-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the first block of Day Avenue in Newark.

According to Newark Police, Lawrence Barlett Jr. was shot by a man with dark clothing and a bandana over his face. He was flown to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.

Police later identified Codey A. Spears, 26, as the suspect. He was located Friday morning sleeping in an apartment on the 300 block of North 21st Street.

Spears was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to police.

Spears was released from prison in 2014 after serving a sentence for a 2008 aggravated robbery conviction.

