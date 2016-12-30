Arrest made in Kettering bank robbery

Michael J. Stathas (Montgomery County Jail)
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is in custody Friday after he’s accused of robbing a 5/3 bank in Kettering.

Mugshot of Michael J. Stathas in 2014
It happened Dec. 26 at 4120 Far Hills Avenue. Police believe he may be involved in a robbery that happened Dec. 23 were two bomb threats were made — evacuating the Kettering Rec Center and a nearby Kroger’s.

Michael J. Stathas, 33, is being held on a single charge of robbery, pending formal charges.

Stathas previously plead guilty to robbery in the Montgomery County Court for his involvement in a robbery of the same Kettering bank on Nov. 8, 2014, according to Kettering police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting Kettering Detectives with this investigation.

