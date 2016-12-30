Clark County gets a new sheriff in town

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday marks the last day on the job for Clark County Sheriff Gene Kelly.He lost in the November election… after serving as sheriff since 19-87.

He lost in the November election after serving as sheriff since 1987.

Kelly holds the record as the longest-running sheriff in Clark County history So, there will be a new sheriff in town on Monday. Republican Deborah Burchett took the oath of office on Wednesday.

She becomes the first female sheriff in Clark County and only the third in Ohio history.

“I just cant even tell you how great it is. I can’t wait to get started. I start on the 2nd. I can’t wait to get back with the deputies and we’ll do well. We are going to do well,” she said.

We also reached out to Sheriff Gene Kelly today for comment, but we did not hear back.