Cosby wants sexual assault trial moved, citing ‘monster’ headlines

nbc_news_peacock By Published:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) • Caption: Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) • Caption: Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016.

NBC NEWS – Bill Cosby wants to move his sexual assault trial out of suburban Pennsylvania, arguing in court papers that “inflammatory” coverage of the case makes it impossible for him to find an impartial jury.

“Branded variously a monster, sociopath and sexual predator, everyone from the current District Attorney of Montgomery County to President Obama has publicly weighed in on the allegations against Mr. Cosby,” his lawyers wrote in a Friday filing asking for a change of venue.

The home where Cosby allegedly drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004 is in Montgomery County, outside Philadelphia, and that’s where he is set to stand trial this summer.

Citing national and local media coverage, the defense said moving the trial to a bigger place will increase the chances of finding jurors who have not been prejudiced against Cosby.

The TV star and comedian has denied assaulting Constand, who settled a civil suit with him a decade before criminal charges were brought.

He’s also denied the claims of dozens of other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct since the scandal exploded last year.

The judge in Montgomery County has dealt Cosby blow after blow in pre-trial hearings, most recently ruling that his deposition in the Constand suit, in which he discusses whether he gave women Quaaludes for sex, can be used as evidence.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether 13 women who say Cosby also drugged and abused them can testify for the prosecution at the trial.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s