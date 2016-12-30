Plane bound for Ohio State missing near Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — A small plane has gone missing after taking off from an airport at Lake Erie, according to WKYC, the NBC affiliate in Cleveland.

WKYC reports local search and rescue teams, including the Coast Guard are searching for the plane.

The Cessna Citation 525 took off shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Coast Guard say they received a report after the airport’s air traffic control lost connection with the plane.

The FAA reports the plane’s intended destination was Ohio State University, but adds the plane is not visible on FAA radar.

There’s no word on how many people were on board.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.