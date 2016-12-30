Dublin community prays for ‘a miracle’ after plane disappears with residents on board

WCMH Published: Updated:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – A neighbor who knows the Fleming family says she’s hoping for a miracle tonight. The Flemings were on a plane that disappeared last night over Lake Erie.

“I just can’t imagine them being gone. It’s devastating. I know my neighbors are devastated,” said next door neighbor Davene Yankle. “Great family, great neighbors, good people. Tight, tight clan. Loved them.”

Six passengers are still missing, who were on the plane. John T. Fleming, his wife Suzanne Fleming and their two sons, John and Andrew, along with their neighbor and neighbor’s daughter.

“Been neighbors for like 12 years with them, couldn’t have asked for better people,” said Yankle. “The boys stuck together, great boys.”

Yankle said her family is from Youngstown, just like the Flemings. She said they’re very involved in the community, too.

“They were just wonderful, giving… go do anything for you,” said Yankle. “Let’s pray for them, hope a miracle happens.”

The City of Dublin sent NBC4 a statement:

Dublin City Council and the City of Dublin are continuing to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard’s search for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday evening carrying Dublin residents — the Fleming family and their neighbors.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said Mayor Greg Peterson. “Dublin City Council, City of Dublin staff and the Dublin Irish Festival family are keeping all of those on board the flight in our thoughts and prayers.”

John Fleming is president and CEO of Superior Beverage Group, and served as the 2008 Dublin Irish Festival Honorary Chair. He and his family are some of the Festival’s biggest fans and supporters.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s