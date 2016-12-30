Ex-head of Jared Fogle’s charity seeks sentence review

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who led former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle’s anti-obesity charity wants his sentence for child exploitation and child pornography vacated or modified.

Russell Taylor was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2iyk8bc ) that Taylor filed a court filing Thursday seeking a sentence review. He his former attorneys failed to challenge a search warrant that led to the discovery of child pornography on his computers and other electronic devices.

A U.S. attorney’s office spokesman declined comment.

Fogle is serving a more than 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography and traveling out of state to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The Indiana man acknowledged receiving some child pornography from Taylor.