Flyers take A10 opener against LaSalle

DAYTON, Ohio – Kendall Pollard scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 66-55 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

Charles Cooke added 13 points and eight rebounds, Kyle Davis tallied 12 points and five assists and Scoochie Smith scored 11 as UD improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton has now won seven of its last eight.

GAME BREAKDOWN

•Dayton led at halftime 38-27 with Cooke leading the way with 13 points.

•The Flyers had 30 of their 38 first half points in the paint. UD shot 53 percent from the floor.

•In the second half, UD used a 12-3 run after the 10:37 mark to pull away.

•La Salle scored only four points in the final 4:14 to close the game.

•Dayton ended the game shooting 45 percent from the floor, but 3 of 22 (14 percent) from beyond the arc.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Cooke has now scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games dating back to last season.

•Smith became just the sixth Flyer to record more than 1,000 points and 400 assists.

•La Salle came into the contest averaging 10.8 turnovers per game. The Explorers committed 20 turnovers against the Flyer defense.

•The 55 points scored by La Salle were a season-low. The Explorers also came into the game with the second highest scoring offense in the conference averaging 84.2 points per contest.

•Dayton is now 4-2 in A-10 openers under coach Archie Miller.

•The Flyers have won 13 straight at home versus La Salle.

•UD has won 30 of the last 34 games when three or more players score in double figures.

•Dayton is 9-0 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.

•The Flyers are 38-1 when limiting opponents to 60 points or less in the last five seasons.

UP NEXT

•Dayton goes on the road to face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.