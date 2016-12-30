Man indicted for Dayton apartment shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is indicted for a shooting last week.

It happened around 2 a.m. Dec. 23 on Benning Place in Dayton.

Police found Mario Senter, 43, of Dayton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Frederick William, 51, of Dayton is being held on charges related to his death. He was inside his friend’s home “acting recklessly with a firearm” when Senter was shot, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.