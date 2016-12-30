Mikesell’s recalls tortilla chips due to possible health hazzard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company, based in Dayton, issued a recall Thursday due to a possible health risk.

The company said in a statement it is recalling 2.25 ounce Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

The product comes in a 2.25 ounce, package marked with UPC # 071104005543 on the back and with a sell by date of FEB0216, FEB1617 stamped on the upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after FDA environmental testing was done at Valley Milk Products, LLC and the presence of Salmonella was noted on equipment. Valley Milk Products, LLC is a secondary supplier to All American Seasoning, the seasoning supplier for our Nacho Cheese seasoning.

Consumers who have purchased 2.25 ounce packages of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-937-228-9400 Monday –Thursday 8:00 am till 5:00 pm EST.