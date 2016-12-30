Police investigate shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Police and medics were called to the scene of a shooting in Union City.

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of South Wintergreen Street just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police on the scene reported a shooting victim.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Police are expected to release more information about the shooting later on Friday morning.

We’ll have updates as they become available.