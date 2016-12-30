Police: Middletown murder suspects were members of ‘Cincinnati White Boys’ gang

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A Butler County grand jury will now hear the case against three Middletown men accused of murdering two people in separate shootings last month.

Doug Best, Derrick Brown and Charles Ray Graham are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of kidnapping.

They’re accused of murdering 47-year-old Joe Romano inside his home on Lafayette Avenue last month. Middletown police said they killed 36-year-old Tiffany Hoskins the next day so she wouldn’t rat them out.

“They disgust me, they really do, they disgust me,” said Romano’s friend, Teresa Vick.

Those feelings were shared by families of both victims Thursday after the trio’s preliminary hearing.

“Disgust, sickening, evil,” is how Hoskins’ niece, Heather Belcher, said she felt when she saw the three men walk into court.

Middletown police said Romano was not the intended target in the Nov. 4 shooting. Investigators said Doug Hobbs, a man who lived upstairs in the duplex, was.

“Doug Hobbs was dating a female that someone else was interested in. They wanted Doug Hobbs out of the way at that time,” said Middletown Detective Steve Winters.

Investigators said Romano got in the way when the trio attempted to break in to the home and they shot him three times instead.

“One in the leg, one in the upper torso and one in the neck area,” Winters said.

“He was good guy. He’d do anything for anybody. Fun loving. He’d give anybody anything. It didn’t have to end in murder. It really didn’t, because he would’ve gave them what they wanted,” Vick said.

The next morning, investigators said, the three suspects shot Hoskins inside a home on Jacoby Avenue.

“Mr. Best said he shot her in the back of the head,” Winters said.

Winters said the men then poured bleach and gasoline on Hoskins. They’re then accused of setting the house on fire.

“She was a good person. She was good to people. She didn’t deserve this,” said Hoskins’ sister, Tina Payne. “They need to face their punishment for what they did to her. I’m very proud of the detectives and the police department and all the work they’ve done.”

Middletown police said the men were part of a gang called “Cincinnati White Boys.”

Detectives said they have a lot of evidence on them, including DNA, footprints, information from confidential informants, and at least one confession.

If found guilty, they could each face the death penalty.