Preparations for New Year’s Eve underway across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers across the country and here at home spent Friday preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Many spent the day putting the final touches on their events.

Scene 75 is just one of a few places hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations. To accommodate for large crowds, they’re have top-notch security on site to make sure everyone is staying safe.

“We like to think of Scene 75 as one of the safest places,” Scene 75 Event Coordinator Bethany Ehrhart said. “You can come on New Year’s Eve.”

In order to make that happen, Ehrhart works with a staff of more than 35 people along with dozens of security officers.

“We’ve never had any incidents or anything like that,” Ehrhart said. “But we do have our top security for the evening. We definitely thrive on the fact that it’s a safe place for families to come out and celebrate the New Year.”

The planning for Saturday night’s festivities started back in January 2016.

“We’ve got tons of prizes we’re giving out,” Ehrhart said. “We’ve blown up probably 700 balloons for the big ballons in the last couple of hours for our big balloon drop we’re having at midnight. It’s really just all hands on deck trying to make sure everything’s perfect for the evening.”

The same thing is happening at Austin Landing, where they’re prepping for a big New Year’s Eve. This year, they’re expecting much larger crowds than last year.

“There was standing room only. It was a New York Times Square feel last year,” Austin Landing Marketing Manager Kayla Long said. “So we have closed the road. They’ve allowed us to put the tent over to the side. Allowed us a ton more standing room. Now, that we have the game on the screen. We know that as long as we have that game playing with the band going on. We are going to have a lot more of a crowd.”

All the proceeds collected Saturday will go towards the Pink Ribbon Girls–an organization providing meals to families with patients recovering from breast cancer. Last year, the non-profit raised more than $29,000 on New Year’s Eve.

“We really rely on the money,” Pink Ribbon Girls Spokesperson Gretchen Erkstein said. “Our volunteers and Austin Landing. City Barbeque is providing food. Heidleburg is providing the tents. We have a lot of great community sponsors.”